THE Department of Tourism of the Rincon de la Victoria has announced a new promotional action on the social networks of the web portal turismoenrincon.com.

The action’s “purpose is to continue strengthening national tourism after months of stoppage due to the pandemic,” says the councillor, Antonio José Martín.

As part of the new promotional action, a raffle has begun to win weekend accommodation in the municipality at the Moon Dreams CalaBahia, Rinconsol and Elimar hotels.

To enter it is very simple: follow the Instagram or Facebook page of ‘Turismo en Rincón,’ like the image that is published about the contest and finally, in the comments of the photo, name the person who you would like to go with, and the more you comment, the more possibilities you have until September 30.”

The mayor, Francisco Salado, explained that “recovering the confidence of the visitor as a result of the health crisis is a priority for a tourist municipality like Rincon de la Victoria and our best platform to do so is for them to come and enjoy the area in terms of hospitality, services and open spaces that we offer.”

In addition, he assured that “with this new promotional action we also support the hotel sector.”