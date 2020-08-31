Desperate search for young woman missing in Mallorca

THE search is on for a young woman who was last seen on Sunday in Inca in the centre of Mallorca.

The SOS Desaparecidos non-profit association for helping to find missing persons has put out on alert on social media for 21-year old Colombian Diana Carolina Romero Moreno.

The post describes her as 1.55 metres tall, weighing about 60 kilos, slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a white dress with polka-dots, black Adidas shoes, and carrying a white bag with a pearl decoration.

The association urges anyone with any information as to her possible whereabouts to get in touch with them by calling 642 65 07 75 or 649 95 29 57 or by emailing sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.

Alternatively, members of the public who have any information can call the Guardia Civil, National Police, or the 112 emergencies service.