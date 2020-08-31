Costa del Sol Lions helping keep the community safe

LIONS INTERNATIONAL in USA have gifted a number of hand gel dispensers to Lions worldwide to help local communities.

La Cala de Mijas Lions have positioned theirs locally in various places as well as outside their charity shop in La Cala in Calle Torremolinos.

-- Advertisement --



Here it will be well used by the many people either passing by to the beach, eating at the local restaurants or visiting their very popular charity shop which is full of interesting items.

If you would like to enjoy a fun evening hosted by Euro Weekly News columnist John Sharples under the intriguing title of ‘Take Your Pick’ (without Michael Miles), be at Bridges Bar, Riviera on Monday September 7 at 8 pm and for €10 it even includes sausage and mash and onion gravy!

Tickets are required and are available from the Lions Shop or by calling 637 185 533.