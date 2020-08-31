Beverley Callard has revealed her future on Coronation Street is in doubt after minor hip surgery went badly wrong.

THE actress, better known as Weatherfield’s legendary Liz McDonald, has been to hell and back after facing the terrifying prospect of being in a wheelchair. The’ nightmare’ started when the 63-year-old visited her GP with a niggling hip complaint in March of this year and was advised she needed ‘routine’ key-hole surgery to fix the issue. Despite being told the operation was a success, she found herself in unbearable pain, and a later scan revealed her hip had crumbled during the procedure meaning she needed it replacing.

While she is still recovering, she reportedly is still suffering from the effects of the first op she underwent in March. She said: “I’ve got nerve damage, muscle damage. A lot of muscle has wasted away because I couldn’t walk. I have been in the most excruciating pain you can imagine – like teeth grinding inside my hip. But worse than that was the mental torture of thinking ‘is this the end for me?” she said.

“A huge part of me thought I’d never be able to return to Coronation Street – that I wouldn’t even walk again. Liz is famous for mini skirts, stockings and high heels shoes. Not crutches and a mobility scooter. I thought I wouldn’t be able to do my job any more.”

Bev has also revealed how daily physiotherapy and hydrotherapy sessions, as well as support from her husband and co-stars, are helping her meet her goal of walking by the end of the year. “If there is anything apart from my family that makes me want to get back on my feet, it’s being Liz again,” she said.

Having recently announced her planned departure from the soap, Bev has promised show executives she would stay another year in order to give the long-running character a fitting goodbye. The problem now is that she can’t even get upstairs unaided and needs husband Jon McEwan to help with simple tasks such as washing her hair. Beverly is still recovering from the effects from both operations and her progress will be reported on if there is any change in her condition.