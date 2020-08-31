British boy rescued after being missing for over 14 hours

Great news for the family of a missing British boy, as he is finally found by police, nearly 14 hours later.

THE 14-year-old boy, who is of British nationality, went missing at around midnight on Saturday August 29, in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas.

The Local Fuengirola Police located the young boy, at around 2.30pm on the afternoon of Saturday August 29 after they were informed of his disappearance by the Guardia Civil in Mijas.

Due to the close proximity of Mijas and Fuengirola, the Fuengirola police chiefs informed all their operational patrols, as well as the volunteers of the Municipality’s Civil Protection Association, of the situation.

A collaborated search began, in an operation organised by the Armed Institute, to locate the boy, who responded to the initials MQ.

After a frantic search, a patrol officer finally saw a boy walking along the Fuengirola promenade, specifically in the block between Héroes del Baler and Miguel Ángel streets.

The boy, missing for over 14 hours, matched the description given of the British boy and after he answered to his initials and gave a full statement, he was finally reunited with his family, ending a 14-hour ordeal for them all.

