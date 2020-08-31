A massive search is underway for an unaccompanied cross channel swimmer who went missing around lunchtime today.
It is understood that Emergency services received a call from a member of the public who said that a friend was swimming from Dover to Calais alone and had not been seen for hours. After the call was registered a helicopter and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the sea just off the Kent coast. The 27-mile stretch between Dover and Calais is known to be very dangerous as it is home to the world’s busiest shipping lanes.