A massive search is underway for an unaccompanied cross channel swimmer who went missing around lunchtime today.

It is understood that Emergency services received a call from a member of the public who said that a friend was swimming from Dover to Calais alone and had not been seen for hours. After the call was registered a helicopter and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the sea just off the Kent coast. The 27-mile stretch between Dover and Calais is known to be very dangerous as it is home to the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Deal and Langdon, an RNLI lifeboat from Dover and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd have been sent. Vessels in the area have been asked to keep a sharp lookout and Kent Police, Dover Port Police and Dover Port have been informed”. So far authorities have not released any details about the identity of the swimmer.

The search continues, please check back later for any updates on this breaking news story.