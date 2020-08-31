A Canary Islands tourist hot spot has closed its beaches after being hit by a second coronavirus wave.

Reports are flooding in that the holiday island of El Hierro in the Canaries has shut down its beaches immediately in response to suffering its first serious outbreak of coronavirus in months. In previous months El Hierro was one of the few places in Spain to escape the pandemic after it registered only a handful of cases and no deaths.

But now things have changed since the second wave of the virus has infected at least 40 people and led local authorities to take urgent action now rather than wait for the situation to worsen. Local president Alpidio Armas today announced new preventative measures which include, among others, closing all beaches on the island.

“Early intervention has been shown to be a fundamental tool to prevent the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in El Hierro. In this sense, health protection measures have been issued, within each area of ​​competence, in order to reduce and prevent risky contacts between citizens in relation to Covid-19,” he said.

Sources say further measures to control the spread of the virus on the island should not be ruled out.