Body of missing woman found in the boot of a car in Valencia

The body of a woman reported missing in Valencia a week ago has been found inside the boot of a car.

THE 33-year-old’s Argentinian victim’s body reportedly showed ‘signs of violence’, and the National Police are treating the incident as a ‘domestic crime’ with investigators keen to trace her 29-year-old Colombian partner.

The deceased was last seen on August 24, and it was one of her friends who reported her missing on August 29, two days before her body was found in the Patraix neighbourhood.

According to reports, there were no previous complaints of mistreatment filed by the victim.

A results of a post mortem are still pending to reveal exactly how she died.

Meanwhile, the Government Delegation against Gender Violence is investigating the murder of a 41-year-old woman in Águilas, Murcia, at the weekend.

If both are confirmed, 31 women will have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners so far this year and 1,064 since the statistics began to be recorded in 2003.

The 016 number supports all victims of domestic violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.