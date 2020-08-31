Back to school safely

LIKE town halls all over Spain, Teulada-Moraira’s has been working to ensure a safe return to school on September 7.

The Cap d’Or primary school in Moraira, together with the Sant Vicent Ferrer primary school and Institute in Teulada, have all protocols in place and the Education, Mobility and Public Safety councillors will meet on Tuesday to review and coordinate anti-Covid measures.

Amongst other procedures, arrivals and departures at all three schools will be staggered with differentiated entrances and exits. Directions have been marked on corridors inside the buildings.

Pupils’ temperatures will be taken when they arrive and hand-gel dispensers have been installed in all the classroom.

There will be three sittings for lunch, with a separate dining room so that infants do not coincide with primary pupils.

Communal zones have been parcelled out with playground space to prevent contact between different bubbles.

“It is important for pupils to socialise and we have done everything possible to ensure that the return to school is safe for both pupils and teachers,” said Teulada-Moraira’s Education councillor Carlos Martinez.