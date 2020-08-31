THIS last weekend, August 29 and 30, according to data from the Aforo Costa del Sol application, the app showed beaches full to capacity in the Axaraquia region.

The beaches of Maro, Carabeillo, Carabeo, Calahonda and La Caletilla in Nerja had to be closed due to reaching full capacity.

-- Advertisement --



These are small beaches and are loved both by residents in the area and by people from other parts of the province.

Every weekend they have been reaching the capacity and are marked as full as prevention against the coronavirus.

On the eastern coast, the aforementioned beaches of Nerja were 100 per cent occupied, while that of Burriana reaches 63 per cent.

In Velez Malaga, there was half of the capacity available on the beaches of Benajarafe and Torre del Mar, while in Rincon de la Victoria 14 per cent or in Algarrobo at 7 per cent on the beach called Calle Real.

Thank you for reading the article “App shows beaches full to capacity.” you may also enjoy this article ‘Nerja beaches receive safety distinction.‘