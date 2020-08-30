WHEN I was a lot younger than I am now back in the 1980s and lived with my Gibraltarian wife in the UK we were regular holiday makers to the Costa del Sol and whenever we had some money and wanted to feel like celebrities we would visit Valparaiso on the road to Mijas Pueblo.

Brothers Raffaele and Vittorio Morelli had learnt their craft in London and created a true Oasis of good food and a great venue which had a swimming pool and a pianist as you entered into what seemed to be a magical kingdom.

La Valbonne nightclub in London’s West End had a heart shaped swimming pool but Valparaiso in Mijas was the real thing and you were guaranteed that whether you visited for lunch or an evening meal you would have a great time.

Raffaele is the perfect host, smartly dressed, affable, always smiling and although over the years restaurant concepts have changed, Valparaiso still continued to offer perfect service, affordable yet delicious food and a feeling of being somewhere that cares for you.

No charity was turned away and it was guaranteed that a fund raiser at Valparaiso would ensure large numbers of customers happy to put their hands in their pockets to help others.

The lockdown and pandemic came at a bad time and after working so hard for so many years, maybe the time has come to take a rest which is why a recent email to its client data base revealed the fact that it is now for sale

Genuinely interested parties are invited to register their interest by sending an initial email to info@valparaisomijas.com.

Don’t expect anything to happen overnight, but be prepared for a change of ownership at one of the Costa del Sol’s true landmark restaurants at some stage in the future.