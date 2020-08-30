Teulada-Moraira prepares next year’s wine list

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Sant Vicent Ferrer wine cooperative started bringing in this year’s grapes on August 19.

The first that are picked will be used to make the bodega’s 2020-2021 white wine, cava and its acclaimed Pitagora.

In the next phase, by the time the grapes have acquired more sugar, these will be used for Teulada’s Muscatel liqueur wine, while those gathered during the third and final phase, when they are sweeter still, will go into the bodega’s Cantic del Sol, which has won an armful of awards including a gold medal for the World’s Best Muscatel.

Between now and the end of September the cooperative expects to pick 200,000 kilos of grapes that will be converted into 100,000 bottles of wine, manager Joselina Valles Llobell explained, although others are destined for processing into raisins.