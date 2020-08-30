Teulada-Moraira is in the swim

TEULADA-MORAIRA and Benitachell have a swimming pool for every two registered inhabitants.

According to statistics released by Spain’s tax authority, Hacienda, that were quoted recently in El Pais, this situates the two towns amongst Spanish municipalities with the highest ratio of pools-to-people.

Averages apart, Javea has 8,461 swimming pools – more than any other Marina Altea municipality – followed by Denia with 4,948.

Overall, Spain averages four swimming pools for every 100 members of the population while Alicante province has the highest ratio of nine for every 100 inhabitants.

Most are located in Marina Alta properties, with Teulada and Benitachell at the head of the list, followed by El Rafol d’Almunia and Benissa.

Hondon de las Nieves in Medio Vinalopo on the other side of the province comes fifth.

These figures apply only to residents registered on a municipal padron and do not take into account pools in second residences, leading statisticians to suspect that there are many more than those cited by Hacienda.