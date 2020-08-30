A RIVAL Latino gang conflict sees three wounded with a machete and knives.

On Sunday morning, a 28-year-old man and two minors suffered knife wounds from an altercation between rival Latino gangs in the district of Ciudad Lineal, Madrid.

Seven people have been arrested due to the altercation which saw rival Latino gangs armed with knives and a machete confront each other.

Emergency services received the call to attend to the fight with broken out just after midnight. The casualties suffered varying degrees of injury and have been transferred to hospital to be attended to.

One of the minors suffered only mild lacerations and has been transferred to the Hospital de La Princesa.

The second minor has been transferred to La Paz Hospital to be treated for fifteen centimetre wound on his right shoulder. The youth is also being treated for a severe wound to his left hand with has been semi-amputating in the altercation.

The 28-year-old man is in Gregorio Marañón Hospital being attended to for a ten-centimetre-long and five-centimetre-deep in his chest. While he is suffering from a ha deep wound in the side of his chest as a result, the injuries appear to be able to be operated on.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing into the rival Latino gang conflict.

