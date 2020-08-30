Better safe than sorry

PROTECTING the children of the world surely must be one of the most important things for many people, parent or not, something that makes us control our own habits and ways that we act.

After all, as the song says ”I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.”

Up until not long ago, news centred on a “child”, Greta Thunberg, lecturing us on how we must change our ways to protect future generations from climate change.

Now we are faced with the confusion of doing what we are told is the best for our children, masking them, to keep them safe from Covid 19 or not forcing them to be masked and saving them from the psychological stresses and possible longlasting health damage that may occur.

Many questions have been asked, from the simplest, how will I get my child to physically keep the mask on? What if they refuse? How can I monitor them keeping it on or keeping it clean? To the more serious, will some kind of stigma evolve from hiding their faces? Will it create problems with important communication as they grow? Is it a distraction from learning?

We wish somebody had the answers to both of these sides of questioning. Right now, it is an added fear to the ones we have about keeping ourselves safe.

We are forced to wear these masks when the packaging they come in tells us they cannot stop a spread of the virus.

But isn’t it better to be safe than sorry?

In the UK it is now compulsory for schoolchildren in higher education to wear masks in communal areas but they do not need to in classrooms. Surely this bit of give and take or compromise is something we can handle for a while?

Let’s push forward and make sure our children are the future and Covid becomes a thing of the past.