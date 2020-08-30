Numerous earthquakes hit Pamploma in the early hours of Sunday morning disrupting furniture and worrying residents.

The ground shook from resident of Pamplona this morning as they were awoken to an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale.

Numerous seismic quakes rocked the capital of Navarra at between 7am and 8am.

The epicentre of the quakes has been identified by the National Geographic Institute as Lizoain. Three sequential quakes were felt, each with increasing force seeing books fall off shelves and furniture moving around residents’ homes. Thankfully there were no casualties.

The first quake was registered at 6:59am with a magnitude of just 1.6. However, the subsequent quakes, at 7.55am and 7.57am respectively, saw a rise in the force to 3.1 then 3.7.

The final quake, of the numerous earthquakes that hit Pamploma this morning, saw a more abrupt 4.4 quake shake the area with the effects being felt through Navarra and into the north.

This is not the first time that local residents in the area have been subjected to a series of earthquakes. On 10th March 2017, 7.43am, another earthquake with a Richter rating of 4.4 shook the town of Oricain, north of Navarra.

Spain is not immune to the tectonic movements of our planet. At only the beginning of this month, Granada, in the Costa del Sol, was shook by a 2.5 tremor and at the end of June, Torrevieja, was sent into a shake with a 3.1 level quake.

Earlier this year, Spanish scientists discovered a new tectonic fault line just of the southern coast when on an expedition jointly led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the University of Granada.

The findings led to trepidations surrounding the potential increase in geological risk in the Alboran Sea, which is situated between the Iberian Peninsula and the north of Africa.

Andalucian scientists are now of the opinion that the exciting new find is actually responsible for the 2004 earthquake that devastated Al Hocema with a force of 6.3 resulting in the death of 600 people.

The quake occurred on 24 February at 2.27am near the northern coast of Morocco. In addition to the fatalities, 926 were injured, and up to 15,000 people were made homeless as a result.

