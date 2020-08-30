New Coronavirus strain ’10 times more infectious’ discovered in Indonesia

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Coronavirus strain '10 times more infectious' discovered in Indonesia. image: Twitter

Indonesia reported 2,858 new infections on Sunday, which was below the previous day’s record of 3,308 but still above the past month’s daily average, data by the health ministry showed. The newly discovered D614G mutation of the virus – which has been described as ‘infectious but milder’ – has been found in genome sequencing data from samples collected by the institute, deputy director Herawati Sudoyo said, Sudoyo added that more study is required to determined whether that was responsible for the recent rise in cases. 
The capital Jakarta on Sunday also saw a record daily increase of more than 1,000 cases, which the city government has linked to a higher mobility rate during a mid-August independence celebration.

“There needs to be an awareness and a collective effort, be it from the government or the people, in addressing the rising number of cases,” said Dwi Oktavia, an official at the Jakarta health agency. He also urged people to stay at home and wear a face mask when they must go out.

-- Advertisement --





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here