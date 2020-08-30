“There needs to be an awareness and a collective effort, be it from the government or the people, in addressing the rising number of cases,” said Dwi Oktavia, an official at the Jakarta health agency. He also urged people to stay at home and wear a face mask when they must go out.
The president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases in the US, Paul Tambyah, said there is evidence that the new strain coincides with a drop in death rates which suggests it is less lethal. He said it had been observed that most viruses tend to become less severe as they mutate. “Maybe that’s a good thing to have a virus that is more infectious but less deadly, it is in the virus’ interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and for shelter,” he said.