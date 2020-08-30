MESSI missing from morning medical as Barcelona insists he must remain with the club or be subject to a €700m release payment.

Lionel Messi will remain with Barcalona FC insists the Spanish League however further to his notification earlier in the week of his intention to leave the club, he was still due to appear for mandatory coronavirus testing and the clubs first new training session.

La Liga made an announcement on Sunday stipulating that, for Messi to move to another club, such as Manchester City, he would have to first settle the outstanding €700m buyout clause as stipulated in his contract.

Messi used official methods to notify Barça of his intention to take up a new contract with Manchester City on Tuesday stating that his contract has an appropriate get out clause which allows him to be released from contract with no financial implications provided the move was made at the end of a season.

Somewhat problematically, the clause is no longer valid due to the extended nature of this years footballing season.

Messi’s lawyers are arguing that due to the nature of this year’s season, the clause should have an automatic extension placed on it meaning that Messi would not have to have notified them by 10th June of his intention to leave however the club dispute this reasoning.

With Messi missing from his morning medical, a stale mate continues as Barcelona have confirmed that they want Messi to remain at the club and for him to be eligible to discontinue his contract the €700m buy-out clause would have to be satisfied.

A statement from the Spanish league’s governing body explicitly stated, “The contract is currently valid and has a ‘release clause’ which would apply in the event of Lionel Andrés Messi deciding to unilaterally rescind that contract early,”

The statement continued, “In compliance with the applicable rule … La Liga will not process the approval needed prior to a request to be deregistered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid.”

Messi’s legal team are adamant that he will be able to unilaterally depart the club and if the stalemate continues then a legal battle will ensue.

Messi has attempted to engage the club in a financial negotiation to come to a release agreement that is suitable to both companies however Barcelona have insisted that there is nothing to negotiate.

The footballer failed to appear at training over the weekend and has not undertaken a mandatory medical for Barcelona. His failure to attend means his will be ineligible to participate in the first training session being conducted by new coach, Ronald Koeman.

