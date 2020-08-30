LUX Mundi, Torre del Mar Centre has some wonderful news as they are now open after lockdown, with full health guidelines being followed and you will be required to wear a mask.

Therefore they would like to announce their new opening times and forthcoming events.

From September 1 to 11 opening times are, Tuesdays by appointment only 11am to 10pm and Fridays 11am till 1pm.

On September 14 they will be reopening for mornings only Monday to Thursday 10am till 1pm and Fridays as usual 11am till 1pm.

The centre is a great opportunity to meet friends and make new ones over a cup of coffee, tea or fruit juice. You can use your time to browse their shop with a range of new and nearly new clothing, accessories and household goods.

There is also a wide stock of second-hand English books. Visitors can enjoy a little bit of paradise sitting in the garden which has been refurbished for social distancing purposes. “We look forward to seeing you. Sorry but we cannot accept donations of books, clothes etc. due to current guidelines.”

For further information please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334

E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org Web site: www.lux-mundi.org .

“We would also like to invite you to become a Friend of Lux Mundi, please call in the Centre for more information, and if you are already a Friend please call in to renew your card.”

Fridays during August and September the centre will hold Coffee Mornings, Shop and Books from 11am till 1pm.

From Monday 14th September the Centre will be open every morning Monday to Friday. Time 10am till 1pm (except Fridays 11am till 1pm)

September 14 – Learning Spanish.

Lux Mundi are pleased to say that if you are interested in having help with learning Spanish please come and enrol at the Centre. Proposed times for learning will be Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 1pm. Following health guidelines, you will be required to wear a face mask.

Every Wednesday – Art Group.

Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The Art group meets and helps each other with various forms of art, watercolours, pastels etc. Time 10am till 1pm at the Centre.

€5 for room fee or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card €4. Proceeds go towards fundraising.

From Monday, September 21 and every following Monday –Knitting & Crochet Group.

Come along to learn how to knit or crochet or just join a group of like-minded individuals to help make items for charity such as Xmas Presents for the elderly, children and the homeless, also items for the bazaar. New members are very welcome and donations of wool, whatever colour would be gratefully received. Time 10.30am to 1pm in the Centre.

From Monday 21st September and every Monday – Craft Group.

Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The craft group are currently making cards in various styles including Iris paper folding and Decoupage.

Time 10am till 1pm at the Centre.

€5 for room fee or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card €4. Proceeds go towards fundraising.

Lux Mundi Centre can be found at Avda. Moscatel 1”I”, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740.