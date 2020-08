THE new meeting place for the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre Fuengirola opens in September at the Parish Church of Vuestra Señora del Carmen Calle Maria Josefa Larrucea 8, Fuengirola, 29640. Opening hours will be Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.

Until further notice, only the Boutique will be open in the Old Lux Mundi Centre, Calle Nueva No 7. Opening hours Tuesday to Friday 10am to 1pm

For all enquires call 952 474 840 or email luxmundif@gmail.com.