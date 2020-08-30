FOLLOWING months of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis, the DEBRA Piel de Mariposa Association was able to resume its agenda of fund raising and held its XVII Golf Tournament at the Real Club Guadalmina (Marbella), in which 108 players and 40 people and companies participated.

The fantastic sum of €11,630 was raised and the organisation will use this amount to maintain and improve different projects that aim to inform, guide, accompany and care for families with Butterfly Skin: a rare, genetic and incurable disease that affects 500 people in Spain.

The disease is characterised by the extreme fragility of the skin of all those who suffer from it.

“Lacking the protein that makes the skin stick correctly, people with Butterfly Skin are forced to bandage their body daily, to cover the wounds caused by the slightest friction”, said Evanina Morcillo, director of DEBRA Butterfly Skin.