Javea plans more jobs to fight Covid-19 crisis

JAVEA council’s Board of Spokespeople agreed to start preparing a new Public Employment Plan.

Selecting employees will depend on technical, not social, criteria and the Plan will offer specific technical or administrative posts in municipal areas that need reinforcements.

-- Advertisement --



This was one of the measures resulting from the recent meeting that will enable the town hall to continue supporting the local economy “in these months of uncertainty,” explained Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi.

This is the town hall’s second employment plan in recent months and the new employees will be taken on during the first three months of 2021.

At present 34 people are already working in forestry, maintenance, cleaning and caretaking posts that are funded by a €500,000 programme included in the town hall’s economic and social reactivation policies.