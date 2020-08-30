Girl Scouts debut redesigned uniforms for the first time in decades

Girl Scouts in America have debuted redesigned uniforms for the first time in more than two decades, encouraging members to make a fashion statement and express their individuality.

The scouting organization announced the complete image overhaul on Tuesday by releasing a collection of 18 mix-and-match items for ‘tweens and teens’ in year grades 6 through to 12.

Three students from the Fashion Institute of Technology, all of whom had graduated in 2020, were given the task of designing about 20 new separates for the Girl Scouts. The new look, which was released on Tuesday, includes a traditional khaki sash and stylish utility vest that have wider pockets — specifically designed to fit the largest iPhone which is considered to be an ‘essential’ item among most teens these days.

Below, the Girl Scouts unveiled the new ‘mix-and-match’ uniforms for cadets, seniors, and ambassadors on Instagram on Tuesday.

Now, Girl Scouts can rock their pride with official, interchangeable items including full-zip hoodies, crewneck tees, skater dresses, jogger pants and trefoil-branded baseball caps. The range retails from €12 to €52 and is available in sizes up to 3XL. Beyond camping or a cookie meeting, girls are also welcome to wear the clothes every day, the scouts said.

The new line up was actually completed before the coronavirus pandemic, but the inclusion of more comfortable options couldn’t have come at a better time. Interestingly, when the Girl Scouts — originally called the Girl Guides of America — was founded in 1912, the organization modelled its uniform after those worn by the Girl Guides of England.

The earliest Girl Scout troops wore dark blue blouses, skirts, felt campaign hats, and black stockings. Scouts and Girl Guides were banned a few years back from marching in a Remembrance Sunday parade, for ‘health and safety’ reasons.