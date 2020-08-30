Happy man

Dear Euro Weekly News,

Hi all, a big thank you for the pick-up point at ALGI supermarket on Calle Gibraltar in Calpe.

It is great to have our favourite free newspaper back in our area again.

We missed it during the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Online is ok but it is nice to have a paper to hold.

Best wishes,

Dave Stockton

Calpe



Say it loud

Dear Euro Weekly News,

Well done Leapy, nail on the head. I’m still sick and tired of criminals and thieves telling us how we “The all too silent majority” should behave. Whether it’s Mayors of London or other “Woke” politicians and corporations telling us.

Simon Briscoe,

Dorset



Seeing sense

Dear Euro Weekly News,

I am a permanent resident in Mallorca. I would take the vaccine.

It’s a matter of common sense really. Some protection is better than no protection.

Your article about the vaccine.

The English waiter should be sacked as a potential health hazard to others.

Yours sincerely,

Phil Small



Crafty plan

Hola Leapy,

The news seems to be full of the difficulties UK holidaymakers will have when they return if they plan to holiday in Spain. So, they are now crowded on to the beaches in the South West and the like and of course spending their holiday money in the UK instead of Spain.

It’s not rocket science but a crafty plan to boost UK coffers, in my opinion.

Stay safe,

Shirley Hunt