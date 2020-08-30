Dutch Royals in cash splash controversy over their use of public money to support their luxury lifestyle.

The Dutch Royal Family have raised eyebrows and sparked intense debate after it was reported that they shelled out upwards of €2m on a luxury yacht.

Controversy is nothing new for the royals who recently appropriated public funds to decorate the non-public areas of Huis ten Bosch. Huis ten Bosch is the main royal palace situated in The Hague, Netherlands. The Dutch monarch also has two other official residences, Noordeinde Palace in The Hague and the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

It is understood that the elaborate purchase of their luxurious Wajer 55 yacht was information that ws never intended never to be released into the public domain however the leak of the €2m purchase has caused public outcry and dismay.

There are now calls for the monarchs to explain their decision. In a time when the majority of the global population are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, shrinking economies and rocketing unemployment, the Dutch public are calling this a travesty.

Citizens have taken to social media platform, Twitter, sharing images of the royals sailing through the Dutch town of Heeg in the north of the country. Picture of the yacht, whose interiors are decorated with orange seat, Holland’s national colour, has gone viral and the Dutch press have reported the story in elaborate detail.

Dubbed “the smallest superyacht in the world”, the Wajer 55 enjoys the latest in navigational technology, sleek luxury finishes and the is the epitome in comfort. Image of the Wjer 55 model can be seen below.

The yacht is 16 metres long and 4.4 metres wide. The below deck accommodation is comprised of a main suite, bedrooms with bunk beds, and a kitchen that is fully equipped with all the modern appliances. The buyer can even choose the colour of the interiors as the royals have done.

The purchase has sparked a fierce debate with vocal advocates appearing for both side of the argument. While some think that the royals deserve to splash out on luxury in turn for their philanthropic, institutional and charity work, other maintain that public funds, in the current climate, could have been put to much better use.

These advocates have also taken to reminding the Dutch public that both the royals receive a hefty salary for their work and position and therefore any luxury items should be purchased out of their own pockets.

Guillermo receives €949,000 per year and Queen Maximum €377,000, in addition they receive profits from their businesses ventures and work that runs parallel to their work for the Crown.

Thank you for reading this article “Dutch Royals in cash splash controversy”. For more up to date news about Royal families at home and abroad, click here.