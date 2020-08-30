SANTANYI council is cracking down on anti-social behaviour with plans to punish conduct like boozy gatherings in public places and vandalism with fines of up to €3,000.

The local authority has set out a new bylaw aimed at preserving public areas and services for the enjoyment of all without being spoiled by the misbehavior of a few.

The bylaw is also for regulating issues like excessive noise, letting off fireworks, begging, and playing games on the street.

Violations of the bylaw will be classified as minor, serious or very serious. Fines will go from €50 to 3,000, although community service could be substituted for financial sanctions.

Santanyi Mayor Maria Pons said Local Police need to have this regulation in force, explaining it takes into account the experiences of the last few months on gatherings of crowds, noise and get-togethers to drink and party to make it more precise.

There is now a period during which the public can put forward arguments against points of the bylaw.

Pons expressed the hope there would not be a delay to the definitive approval of the regulations.