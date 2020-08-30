LA DUQUESA MARINA, (Manilva) has been awarded the “Andalucía Segura” label as a sign that it complies with safety measures against Covid-19 in order to offer visitors the guarantee and peace of mind of compliance with the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This award is a sign of the work of the La Duquesa Marina to adapt to the exceptional circumstances arising from the pandemic and meet the requirements established for obtaining it.

In order to obtain this Safe Andalucia seal, the marina has strictly complied with the recommendations set out in a practical guide drawn up by the Andalusian Regional Government based on the WHO’s health and hygiene measure as well as the Regional Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health.

To ensure the continued use of this recognition, the Regional Ministry of Economy will carry out inspections in which it will check that the security measures against the coronavirus are being correctly followed and complied with.