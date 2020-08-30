Police in Berlin arrested at least 300 demonstrators during protests against Germany’s coronavirus restrictions yesterday while similar protests took place in Paris, Vienna, Zurich and Copenhagen.

It is understood that around 38,000 people took to the streets of Berlin for mostly peaceful demonstrations. Violence erupted later after hundreds of protesters, many from the far right, tried to storm the Reichstag, the home of Germany’s federal parliament. A number of people were arrested with German politicians condemning the attack as “shameful” and “unacceptable”.

Some of the protesters were reportedly seen with insignia from the far-right Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement. Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Nazi symbols, as well as Reichsbürger and Imperial German flags, have no place in the German Bundestag.” Earlier this morning some 200 people were arrested at one rally, which the authorities blamed on right-wing agitators who were said to have thrown stones and bottles at police.

Rallies protesting against the coronavirus restrictions also took place in other European cities with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax. Thousands also gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to protest against issues including coronavirus restrictions and 5G installations. Signs reading “masks are muzzles” and “new normal = new fascism” were held up.

London Protests

In London, more than 1,000 protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square, many holding homemade banners. One banner read “End to medical tyranny”; another read “No to mandatory vaccines” another man was seen waving a placard declaring “Masks are muzzles”.

One Celebrity conspiracy theorist, David Icke, was among the invited speakers at the London rally. “We gather here today because a deadly disease is sweeping across the world, it is not COVID-19, it is fascism,” he shouted out to the cheering crowd.

Paris protests

Around 300 people protested peacefully in Paris to denounce the government’s decision to make masks obligatory in all public places as cases rise in the French capital.

Protesters, some waving placards stating “Stop the lies”, were quickly surrounded by police who handed out €135 fines to those not wearing masks. Anais, a Paris sociology student said: “There is no scientific proof of the usefulness of wearing a mask outside, Covid-19 is not so dangerous, it mainly kills people over the age of 60.”