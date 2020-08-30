Climber seriously injured in nasty fall in Valldemossa mountains

A CLIMBER was left with serious injuries after a nasty fall in the Valldemossa mountains.

The 27-year plunged some seven metres in an area of s’Estret on Friday evening.

Els #GRM d'Inca i Sóller dels @BombersdeMca amb el #GREIM de la @guardiacivil, la Policia Local de @AjValldemossa i el @SAMU061IB han rescatat un home de 27 anys rotura de fémur i cops per tot el cos, escalant a s'Estret de Valldemossa. pic.twitter.com/THcTJ7PoM5 — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) August 28, 2020

According to reports he suffered a broken thigh bone and had numerous blows to his body.

Mountain rescue teams from the Inca and Soller firefighting services’ and the Guardia Civil, along with Valldemosa Local Police, took part in the operation to get to the climber and get him safely down to the awaiting ambulance.

Once the health emergency team had checked over and stablised the injured 27-year old he was transferred to Palma’s Son Espases hospital.