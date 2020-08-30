BRIDAL Couture in the coronavirus age … could this be the next big wedding fashion trend?

Weddings are the most joyous of occasions whilst also remaining top of the list as one of the most stressful inducing things that one can organise.

There are so many elements to consider; the venue, the dress, the placeholders, the favours, the music, the meal … not to mention whether you should sit pristine Great Aunt Ina next to your heavily tattooed and eyeliner ladened cousin who favours eardrum splitting death metal over a Bach symphony.

However, all of these things aside, in this era of global pandemics and reoccurring lockdowns, there are now further considerations to add to your already mounting list.

One of these is the controversial face masks, to wear one or not on your wedding day?

Provided your wedding is able to go ahead and all your guest can make it, groups of entrepreneurial designers are cashing in on Bridal Couture in the coronavirus age with ranges of wedding inspired, luxury Swarovski crystal bridal face masks.

The masks can be found online from a number of large suppliers and home creatives ranging anywhere from €10 upwards. The wide and beautiful variety available can be easily found on online stores such as Etsy and eBay.

Some masks are bedazzled with shimmering crystals and other adorned with intricate lace, with a number of seamstresses online offering a custom service to ensure that your mask will match that all important dress.

Whether or not you choose to wear a face mask at your wedding may be a choice that is taken out of your hands due to government guidance however one has to question … what happens for the first kiss?

