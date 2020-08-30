RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to Stansted Airport in Essex this evening after the crew declared an emergency.
It is understood that the jets were launched just after 7 pm to fly alongside the plane and escort it back to the airport after receiving a report of “suspicious objects” on board. The plane has now landed safely on the tarmac at Stansted.
A passenger on the grounded plane, tweeted: “They found suspicious objects in the toilets and called the police. All seems ok now. That was scary- our plane is being held with armed police all round.”
According to reports, a sonic boom was heard around Suffolk after RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a passenger flight. The flight from Lithuania to Luton was diverted to Stansted Airport in Essex following a suspected “hoax” security alert, the jets had been scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.