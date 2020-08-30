RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to Stansted Airport in Essex this evening after the crew declared an emergency.

It is understood that the jets were launched just after 7 pm to fly alongside the plane and escort it back to the airport after receiving a report of “suspicious objects” on board. The plane has now landed safely on the tarmac at Stansted.

Essex Police are at the scene, and social media reports suggest “two men have been taken away” as “suspicious objects” were spotted, although the force has not confirmed this.

A passenger on the grounded plane, tweeted: “They found suspicious objects in the toilets and called the police. All seems ok now. That was scary- our plane is being held with armed police all round.”

According to reports, a sonic boom was heard around Suffolk after RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a passenger flight. The flight from Lithuania to Luton was diverted to Stansted Airport in Essex following a suspected “hoax” security alert, the jets had been scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.