Young influencers ambassadors for face mask campaign

YOUNG Adra influencers are acting as ambassadors for an online council campaign to get the public to wear face masks and to follow health authority measures aimed at combatting Covid-19.

The five youngsters all have a big following on social media, and the local authority hopes that with them on board for the “Adra con mascarilla” initiative the message will get through to people of their age in particular.

Speaking at the campaign presentation on Friday Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes expressed the administration’s gratitude to the young influencers for their involvement, describing them as “the most prominent people in our town on social media.

They include Miss Planet International España 2020 Maria Benavides, who will going to Cambodia in the autumn to compete in the environmentally themed beauty pageant.

#MissPlanetInternational2020 @maria Benavides apoyando la iniciativa del Ayuntamiento de Adra #adraconmascarilla , todos por un mismo fin.Miss Planet International #afbmodel

Cortes called on all residents to “pay attention to each and every one of the administrations’ and health organisations’ recommendations”, reminding the public that everyone needs to do their bit to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Adra campaign, run through Facebook and Instagram, aims to raise awareness about the correct use of masks by encouraging locals to post a snap of themselves sporting a mask with the hashtag #Adraconmascarilla so it gets to as wide an audience as possible.

The council estimates that the initial reach will be somewhere in the region of 70,000 people from being put on the influencers’ and the administrations’ pages.

The campaign will run until September 6.