Unite For Freedom march takes Trafalgar Square Square by storm

Thousands of protesters have gathered in central London today Saturday, August 29, claiming COVID-19 is a “hoax”, the “Unite For Freedom” march is demonstrating against lock-downs, vaccinations, and to government lies’.

Pictures and videos from the protest have shown thousands of people at the popular tourist hotspot Trafalgar Square, most holding signs and placards but none appear to be wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Activist Sonia Poulton, who was part of the protest, posted a video on Twitter earlier today.

She said: “People are coming today to make their voices heard against mandatory vaccinations, mandatory masks, mandatory anything really. No more lockdowns, no more second wave business”.

Messages on signs read “coronavirus is a hoax”, “no to mandatory vaccines” and “masks are muzzles”.

One person has claimed it is the largest anti-lockdown protest to date.

They wrote on Twitter: “Trafalgar Square completely full at the UK’s largest anti-lockdown anti-mask protest.”