Thousands support “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest

The protest labeled “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March on Washington — began with speeches on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which was followed by a coordinated march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.

George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, asked protesters to be his legacy, three months after his death – which set off a wave of demonstrations across the US and the globe.

“My brother cannot be a voice today,” Floyd said.

“We have to be that voice, we have to be that change.”

As the Rev. Al Sharpton took the podium, the area became crowded with protesters who held up their phones to record his speech.