Thousands support “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest

THOUSANDS of protesters gathered on Friday, August 28 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.
The protest was to call for overall criminal justice restructuring and racial equality. It was also honoring the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech from the same location.
Planning for this event began in June shortly after the funeral of George Floyd. Organisers wanted to highlight the civil rights issues of today and bring well-known speakers to address and inspire the crowd.
The protest labeled “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March on Washington — began with speeches on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which was followed by a coordinated march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.
George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, asked protesters to be his legacy, three months after his death – which set off a wave of demonstrations across the US and the globe.