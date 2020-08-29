The world’s most expensive sheep sold for £367,500

THE world’s most expensive sheep has been sold in Scotland for £367,500 (412,086€).

The sheep, Double Diamond, was sold on Thursday at the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark for a record-breaking amount. The previous record was set in 2019 when a sheep, of the same breed, sold for £230,979 (€259,000).

The pedigree sheep, Texel Ram, who originate from the island of Texel in the Netherlands, was sold by Charlie Boden and his family, whose flock is in Stockport, Cheshire.

A trio of buyer teamed together to purchase the sheep.

One of the breeders, Jeff Aitken, said “It’s just like every other business – horse racing or the cattle business. Every once in a while, something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it.”

Texels are a highly sought-after rare breed and they regularly sell for a five-figure sums, but the bidding war for Double Diamon became particularly intense, Aiken said.

The initial opening bid was set at £10,500 (€11,773), however that figure increased quickly and Double Diamond is now the world’s most expensive sheep.

“He is the best lamb I have ever seen … so correct on his legs, bright, with a great top. He’s got it all,” Aiken continued.

Texel sheep are believed to have come from the island of Texel, an island off the coast of Holland, and now dominates the UK sheep industry.

