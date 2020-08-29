Some smart ideas in Benidorm

BENIDORM town hall is submitting a €4 million project to the central government’s Tourist Destinations’ Sustainability Plans.

Mayor Toni Perez explained that the government programme focuses on sustainability and recovering the tourist sector following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Benidorm has been present since the programme was created, owing to its vice-presidency of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces’ Tourism Committee,” Perez said.

Benidorm’s 19 lines of action correspond to Smart Tourist Destinations and the UN’s 2030 Agenda, the mayor added.

These, the mayor continued are linked to “improving and adapting the destination, urban reconversion, environmental and patrimonial protection, improved technology, accessibility, health and safety, sustainability, good governance and “above all,” regaining the trust of tourists and the implication of residents.

If selected, Benidorm’s three-year project will be funded in equal parts by the central and regional governments as well as the town hall.