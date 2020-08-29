Ramsey’s got some old school moves!

CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsey is really quite the avid TikTok’er, he’s already racked up an impressive 10.2million followers, and he’s showing off some old school moves.

Gordon and his family have been isolating in one of their Cornwall homes, and it’s nice to see that lockdown is bringing out the crazy in them too, just like it did the rest of us.

Gordon can be heard in a TikTok video filmed by his daughter, singing along to -Nightcrawlers hit, Push The Feeling On.

The 90’s Classic is clearly a favourite in the Ramsey household, as Gordon does the best ‘dad-dancing’ we’ve seen in a while.

That’s before he gets out of the car to do star jumps and strut his stuff along the beach.

It really is worth a watch.