Palma de Gandia Franciscans need help

GANDIA’S Fallas and Holy Week associations recently called for help for the San Francisco de Asis care centre.

Run by Franciscan friars in Palma de Gandia, the centre looks after the sick and vulnerable until the end of their days but receives no official assistance, surviving on donations alone. Forty-seven people live there at present.

The arrival of Covid-19, the months in lockdown during the State of Alarm and continuing restrictions have had a huge impact on the centre.

“There are far fewer food donations and the Brothers are overwhelmed with work,” said one of the Francisco de Asis volunteers, who explained that the presence of these helpers has been reduced to guarantee the safety of those living at the centre.

Gandia’s Holy Week association has already taken three carloads of food to the Franciscans while Fallas de Gandia brought forward the yearly donation that the association makes each September.

The Fallas president Telmo Gadea also arranged for Gandia’s Fallas Museum to open last Monday at 8pm where members of public were able leave donations of non-perishable foodstuffs, cleaning products and toiletries.

Local town halls have also pitched in, including that of Palma de Gandia, which has donated €3,000 to the centre.