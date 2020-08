We are receiving reports that a forest fire is raging between Beniardá and Castell de Castells.

The fire is said to be located in La Serrella with the heavy smoke travelling across to Benidorm. The area is a notoriously difficult to access ravine and there are reportedly two active fires that are being attended by firefighters supported by two helicopters and three airplanes.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.