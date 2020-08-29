Denia gets nearer to Teulada-Moraira

REGIONAL rail operator Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) has begun work on renewing the track between Teulada and Gata.

This is the last remaining section of Line 9, much of which – from Calpe to Denia – was closed on safety grounds during modernisation work in July 2016.

-- Advertisement --



The Calpe-Teulada section reopened last month, work is ongoing between Gata and the terminus in Denia, suggesting that reopening the entire Benidorm-Denia line is closer than it has been for the past four years.

The Teulada-Gata phase will be complicated, FGV sources said in the past, and the six kilometres between the two stations is expected to take 12 months to complete and will cost €15.137 million.

This, together with the rest of the Line 9 modernisation, is co-financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (FEDER).

The winding single-track line between Teulada and Gata includes three tunnels – some with sharp curves – that left barely enough space for the old diesel trenet trains to enter, let alone the heavy machinery needed to remove the old track and replace it.

The old, badly-splintered wooden sleepers will also need to eliminated, FGV sources said, and the project will be further complicated by a stone pillar supporting the entrance to one of the tunnels.