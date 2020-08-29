Breaking News – Laguna Village Fire – Update

Laguna Village is still being ravaged by fire and has been classified as a Level 1 Emergency.

The fire that has engulfed the Laguna Village is now said to have spread to the five-star Kempinski Hotel, after having been upgraded by the Junta de Andalusia to a Level 1 Emergency.

Further photos, circulating on social media, show the entirety of Laguna Village engulfed in flames.

Laguna Village is home to a number of bars, restaurants and other businesses including Purobeach Marbella, Camuri and Claro beach clubs, and a real estate office.

In a statement released by the emergency service coordinator, he confirmed “Level One of the Emergency Forest Fire plan has been activated because of a fire in Estepona.”

More videos continue to surface online with one showing employees frantically trying to douse the flames as more and more of the resort ignites around them. They can clearly be heard shouting, “‘Fuera, fuera [Get Out, Get Out”

A report form Spanish press, Malagahoy, nobody is hurt as a result of the fire but further confirmation is awaited.

In one of the videos a tourist could be hear shouting, “That’s the end of Purobeach everybody.”

It is understood that three helicopters and around 30 firefighters are now on the ground working tirelessly to regain control of the situation.

The A7 that is a main arterial road in the Costa del Sol is now closed to all traffic in both directions with visibility extremely low due to smoke and ask.

This fire is occurring just a week after the Sisu Hotel in Puerto Banus caught fire killing one person and injuring many more.