Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, dies of cancer

CHADWICK Boseman, aged 43, the star of Marvel’s Black Panther, has died of cancer.

The actor who played many roles, such as James Brown and Jackie Robinson, before finding global fame in the Oscar winner Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther, has died in his home of cancer. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

-- Advertisement --



Boseman died in his L.A. home on Friday surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman has never spoken publicly about his cancer diagnose and the news of his death has shock fans and left the film world reeling.

Tributes have been pouring out on social media showing how truly loved the actor was, with messages from fans and fellow actors alike.

In a tweet, fellow Marvel actor, Mark Ruffalo, said, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Tribute has also been paid by US Vice Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris, stating, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Boseman had been slated to return as the box office smashing, Black Panther, in a sequel which was scheduled for 2022.