A WILDFIRE broke out in a rural part of Cantoria in the middle of Friday afternoon not too far from several homes.

An image posted by the Plan Infoca Andalucia firefighting service on Twitter shows a line of flames relatively near to three villas in the El Badil zone.

Meanwhile smoke billowing from the blaze was clearly visible in other localities in the Almanzora Valley, reportedly as far away as Arboleas.

Plan Infoca reported the fire had started at around 3pm. Three transport helicopters, a plane, two fire engines and 32 forest firefighters were called out to extinguish the flames, and by about 6pm Plan Infoca was reporting the wildfire had been stabilised.

There were no reports on the possible cause of the fire.