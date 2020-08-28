A heartwarming story in difficult times as a Golden Jubilee wedding anniversary is celebrated at the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

IN a lovely gesture, the hospital granted permission for the surprise ceremony, in which María and Eugenio Recuero celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Eugenio Recuero, admitted to hospital on May 25, was surprised by a nurse on Sunday August 23, when she asked him to get dressed because “they were going down a secret hallway.”

Waiting at the end of the corridor was Eugenio’s wife, two children and two grandchildren in what was a small and intimate ceremony conducted by the hospital priest.

The Golden Jubilee celebration was not going to be spoiled by his admission to hospital, according to his wife María, who said “we usually celebrate our anniversary every year. On this occasion, it has coincided with this situation.”

María, who was introduced to Eugenio by his cousin, continued, “But, far from being a bad memory, we have lived an unforgettable day. My children prepared rings for us with a recording and they even put a veil on me. Of course, it has been beautiful.”

