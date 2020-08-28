SECRETIVE and now hugely collected street artist Banksy is said to be funding a new rescue boat, the Louise Michel which first appeared in its current guise off the coast of Spain in mid-August.

It’s named after a French anarchist and is brightly coloured, mainly pink, with a typical artwork of a young girl in a life vest holding a red heart-shaped buoy.

-- Advertisement --



Already it has rescued more than 100 men, women and children who were spotted in trouble sailing in flimsy inflatables across the Mediterranean from Africa.

It is assumed that the artist’s involvement is restricted to decoration and financing of the former French patrol boat Suroît which now flies under a German flag and that he is not part of the crew.

Captain Pia Klemp told The Guardian newspaper that she received the following approach from the artist “Hello Pia, I’ve read about your story in the papers. You sound like a badass.

“I am an artist from the UK and I’ve made some work about the migrant crisis, obviously I can’t keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy.”