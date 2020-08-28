The body of a young man has been found in a Crevillent reservoir

The body of a young man was discovered in a reservoir in Crevillent after he was reported missing following a swim with friends.

THE tragic incident occurred in the Crevillent reservoir, an area which is strictly forbidden to swim in.

A total of four friends had gone swimming in the reservoir, but when one of them did not return, they alerted both the Benemérita and Policia Local of Crevillent.

After a search, members of the Special Groups of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Guardia Civil were called and recovered the body of a 24-year-old young man.

The Councillor for Security and Police, Josep Candela, reported that the disappearance occurred around 4.30pm on Thursday 27, before the tragic discovery at around midnight.

