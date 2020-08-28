Tasers for Alcoy police

ALCOY city hall’s Public Safety department has equipped the Policia Local with four tasers.
They will use these only in self-defence, stressed Public Safety councillor Raul Llopis, who explained that police forces use tasers to prevent greater problems in especially serious situations where offenders cannot be controlled with other methods.
“We are continuing to obtain equipment for the Policia Local, guaranteeing the safety of those who protect us,” he said.
At the end of last year, his department also spent €38,000 euros on 53 bulletproof waistcoats for the Policia Local and provided two new hybrid patrol cars, Llopis said.