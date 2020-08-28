A large number of counterfeit goods have been seized by the Torrevieja police and will not be making their way onto the streets.

IN a successful operation carried out by the Operational Reinforcement Group, a division within the Local Police department in Torrevieja, it is part of the Council’s determination to end the unauthorised sales of counterfeit goods on the streets of its city.

Eight-hundred counterfeit goods were seized in the operation, as well as the arrest of a resident who was apprehended driving the goods, and also people, to start selling the goods.

An initial raid happened next to the monument of the Man of the Sea, of the Paseo Marítimo Juan Aparicio, resulting in 800 counterfeit goods being found.

A second raid saw the capture of the vehicle driver.

