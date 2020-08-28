“Scared for his life” – Harry McGuire speaks out

Harry McGuire has admitted that he was “scared for his life” in a Greek jail during his trial.

In a stark and frank interview with the BBC, McGuire admitted that he was “scared for his life” and believed that he was being kidnapped in the incident between himself and plain clothed police officers outside a bar in Mykonos last week.

In the video below you can see that the Manchester United Captain is clearly shaken up by his experience and claiming he was “scared for his life”.

Since being found guilty of all charges, despite his claims of innocence, McGuire has been suspended from the England Squad.

Prosecution Lawyer, Ioannis Paradissis, stated on Wednesday that an apology from the footballer could “pave the way for a different sentiment to prevail when his appeal is heard.”

However, in the interview when asked if he would apologise McGuire said, “I don’t feel I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you have done something wrong. I regret putting the fans and club through this, but I did nothing wrong.”

When asked about the charges that he attempted to bride Geek police officers he said, “No, for sure,” he said. “As soon as I saw that statement … [I thought] ‘It’s just ridiculous’.”

During the interview, McGuire reiterated his claim: “These two men approached my little sister, asked her where she was from, she responded and then my fiancee, Fern, saw my little sister’s eyes going into the back of her head. She was fainting and was in and out of consciousness and …” Maguire, visibly shaken and breaking down, apologise to the interviewer before continuing.

Despite his current situation, Manchester United are throwing their support behind their captain and have not removed him from the position pending appeal, however he has been suspended from the England squad for the moment.