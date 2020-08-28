Project Costa – reaching out to those less fortunate

Did you realise during the Covid-19 lockdown that you don’t need so much ‘stuff’?

IF so, there is a fantastic project on the Costa Blanca that could make an incredible difference with your cast-offs.

The objective of Project Costa, a non-religious and non-profit organisation, is to dress and feed the less fortunate on the Costa Blanca, as well as offering a rehabilitation program for up to three people at a time in a half way home they are refurbishing in Benitatxell.

The team want to get alcoholics and drug addicts off the streets and back into society.

Baby steps is the name of the game, founder Arne Soeten told Euro Weekly News, acknowledging that while they – Arne, Matty, Steve, Inge and Caroline – have a dream to hep those in need, they appreciate it will take time and support.

“We are renting the property in Benitatxell and are currently cleaning and painting it to make it a halfway home and a soup kitchen.

“We are starting from scratch, pumping a lot of our own money and time into this project,” said Arne, who together with Matty, has experience of living on the streets and wants to give something back to the community.

“We want to start by feeding the homeless, giving out clothes and sleeping bags. As we get to know them, we will be able to see who wants a second chance at life and we will help them get back into society.

“If we can help one person achieve that, then the project is a success for me.”

Matty added: “We have both been in that situation. We are not the only ones out there who want to change their lives. They need someone to reach out a hand.”

The goal initial goal is to start handing out food and clothing twice a week.

The next goal is to select three suitable candidates to work on their life situation today.

“We want to offer a free 90 days rehabilitation program. Our goal is to guide the underprivileged within this time back to society,” said Arne.

“We want to offer the candidates a place in our team, and guide them to a normal living and working situation. If you are interested in assisting us, you can do so by donating, but goods are also very welcome.”

You can find Costa-Project in Calle Heretaeta, 16, Alfaz Del Pi,

Tel 00 34 643 737 584, email: arnesoeten@yahoo.com

Or why not help out on Sunday, August 30. Their volunteers will be at the big boat roundabout at Javea Port from 10am to 1pm.

Look out for the yellow Project Costa “Tweety” van parked behind the roundabout.

If you have anything you can donate; clothes (especially men’s shoes and jackets and new socks and underwear), food (tined food, pasta, rice etc), sleeping bags, any euros (even €5 makes a difference), please stop by and see them.

Project Costa also need to kit out a professional soup kitchen including kitchen tools, chopping boards, catering pots and pans and a large horizontal freezer.

“If you potentially want to volunteer for Project Costa, please stop by and have a chat,” added Arne and Matty.

You can support Project Costa on Facebook, Instagram and check out the latest developments, events and news on their the website Project-costa.org.